Saturday May 20, 2023 – Jeff Bezos’s 417 foot luxury superyacht appears to have a wooden figurehead that bears a striking resemblance to Lauren Sanchez, his girlfriend.

Amazon founder, Bezos, 59, spared no expense on his gigantic mega yacht worth an eye-watering $500 million and has been traveling to different islands ever since he bought the yacht, named Koru.

The sculpture of Sanche is featured on the nose of Koru, which Bezos affectionately named himself.

Koru is a Māori term for loop often found on silver necklaces, symbolizing new beginnings.

The yacht boasts three towering masts as well as three decks, one of which features a sprawling swimming pool, according to Boat International.

The yacht can accommodate 18 guests, and requires a crew of 40 sailors.

The yacht also requires a 250-foot support vessel that houses a helicopter landing pad for the Blue Origin founder or his celebrity guests.

It reportedly costs about $25 million a year to run the yacht.