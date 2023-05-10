Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 10, 2023 – A man who alleges that he is rapper, Jay Z’s secret child has filed a court order to make him take a DNA test.

Rymir Satterthwaite, 30, who has a ‘resemblance’ to the 24 time Grammy winner says he’ll stop at nothing for Jay-Z to acknowledge his existence, and insists that’s all he wants from him. However, Jay-Z’s legal team has consistently denied that he’s the father of Satterthwaite

Satterthwaite alleges that his mother, Wanda, hooked up with the 53-year-old rapper and entrepreneur in the early 1990s during their on-off relationship before Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, had become a global megastar, the outlet reports.

“This is not going to be over until justice is served,” Satterthwaite told Daily Mail.

“I just want to live my life and, when it is all said and done, I hope that Jay-Z would want to be a part of my life, if that is God’s will.’

“I won’t stop fighting for this until I win. And I will win because the law is on our side,” Satterthwaite added.

The rapper’s attorneys said in a letter to Daily Mail;

“The allegations have been previously reviewed thoroughly by the courts and have been refuted,”

“I am sure that will be the outcome of whatever filings Mr. Satterthwaite may be currently considering.”

According to the publication, by the time Satterthwaite was born in July 1992, the rapper was no longer dating his mum Wanda, prompting her to list her childhood sweetheart Robert Graves as Satterthwaite’s father on his birth certificate.

Satterthwaite, an aspiring rapper, claimed that his mom told him that the rapper is his real dad when he was eight.

Back in 2011, Wanda filed a civil lawsuit in New Jersey seeking child support from the rapper.

The lawsuit was ultimately dismissed because it was filed in the wrong state, and was never re-filed.

Jay-Z has been married to singer, Beyoncé since 2008, and shares three children her; daughters Blue Ivy, 11, Rumi, 5, and son Sir, also 5. The rap icon has not personally spoken out about Satterthwaite’s claims.