Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday May 22, 2023 – Superstar couple, Jay-Z and Beyoncé bought their enormous new Malibu, California mansion entirely in cash, a new report claims.

According to a Monday, May 22 report by TMZ, the power couple paid $200 million cash for the estate, which officially made it the most expensive home ever purchased in the state of California.

The sales is also said to be the second most expensive in the history of US real estate, as a New York City apartment previously sold for $238 million.

According to the report, the Carters bought the all-concrete home from William Bell, one of the biggest art collectors in the world who took nearly 15 years to build the manse.

The 30,000-square-foot property was designed by Japanese master architect Tadao Ando, who was also behind the $57.3 million mansion that Kanye West acquired during his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The compound was originally listed at $295 million, but the Carter’s bought it from negotiated price of $200m

Beyoncé has a net worth of $450 million, according to Forbes, while Jay-Z has $2.5 billion to his name.

They married in 2008 and share three children: Blue Ivy, 11, and twins Rumi and Sir, 5.