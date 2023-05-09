Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday May 9, 2023 – Japanese people are now paying experts to teach them how to smile again because they have forgotten how to after spending three years wearing masks due to Covid.

Japan recently declared an end to pandemic restrictions, removing remaining border controls last week and ending mask restrictions in March.

Japan recently declared an end to pandemic restrictions, removing remaining border controls last week and ending mask restrictions in March.

With some still wearing their surgical masks outside, others fear they have been wearing the mask for so long that they’ve forgotten how to smile, according to Mail Online.

The report said others worry that smiling now won’t come across as authentic, while others are simply anxious about showing the world the lower portion of their face again.

To help them beam again, many are turning to experts to rediscover their cheerful expressions.

Speaking to the Japan Times, ‘smile trainer’ Miho Kitano said: ‘I’ve heard from people who say that even if they’re able to remove their masks, they don’t want to show the bottom half of their faces, or that they don’t know how to smile anymore.

‘Some say that they see more wrinkles around their eyes after using them more to smile, or they feel like their face is drooping because they haven’t been using it as much as before.’

Kitano said her company Smile Facial Muscle Association has seen business skyrocket with people wanting to rediscover their pre-pandemic cheer.

The ‘smile expert’ gives her students exercises to help them with their smiles. Her pupils are given straws to bite down on with the aim that it elevates their cheek muscles to help show their teeth.

‘I meet many people who say they aren’t good at smiling, but it’s all about the muscles, and we have to use and train them in order to get good at it,’ she told the Japanese publication.

‘Just as you might exercise your arms, exercising your expressive muscles is so important.’