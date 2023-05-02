Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 2, 2023 – Singer and actress Janelle Monáe made quite the fashion statement during her brief appearance on the red carpet during the 2023 Met Gala on May 1.

She put on a show at the 2023 Met Gala by changing out of a Thom Browne ensemble which featured a black-and-white patchwork jacket worn over a giant hoop skirt.

37-year-old Janelle gradually began taking off pieces of clothing until there was nearly nothing left, wearing only a black bra top and bottoms with pearl fringe and a pannier petticoat layered over the lingerie.

The singer who is non-binary and uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, topped off the new look with a cat-shaped purse.

The “Glass Onion” star also has a special connection to this year’s “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme, however, having made her Met debut in 2011 with Lagerfeld himself as a date.

“I went with Karl, so this is sort of full circle for us to be honoring him. I’m really excited about what we’ll do,” she said last night while sporting a crisp white Chanel skirt and black trousers.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of late designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Lagerfeld, who is best known for his work as a creative director for Chanel among other critically-acclaimed collaborations, was also recognized for his ever-evolving signature style that included Edwardian and gothic-inspired suits almost always paired with a white collar, gloves, a ponytail and other distinctive accessories.