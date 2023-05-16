Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday May 16, 2023 – Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne have been announced as hosts of the new game show We Are Family.

The show is a guessing game slated to premiere on the network in 2024, Deadline reports. It will feature a non-famous relative of a celebrity singing a duet with their well-known family member, who remains concealed from the audience.

The latest news comes as Foxx, 55, recuperates at home after he was hospitalized for an unknown ailment.

‘Showcasing non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member, We Are Family will feature a studio audience entirely comprised of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $100,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed,’ Deadline writes of the show.

Corinne, 29, shared the game show news with her Instagram followers on Monday. ‘WE ARE FAMILY coming 2024! The Foxx Family is headed back to our home on @foxtv & we can’t wait for this new show!’ she posted.

It all comes after Corinne revealed her father had been out of the hospital for weeks and has been recuperating at home.

Corinne took to Instagram on Friday May 12, denying reports that her father was still in hospital and even claimed the actor has been active and playing pickleball.

It is still unclear what the actor has been in hospital for, with his family reluctant to release any specific information.

‘Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,’ Corinne wrote, alongside a report that claimed his loved ones had been ‘preparing for the worst.’

‘My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!’

The shock update comes amid conflicting reports about his condition following his recent hospitalization.