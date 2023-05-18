Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday May 18, 2023 – The FA are reportedly set to apply to FIFA to make Ivan Toney’s eight-month ban from football worldwide, leaving the Brentford and England striker unable to play abroad.

On Wednesday, Toney was banned for two-thirds of a calendar year after the England international admitted 232 breaches of betting rules.

While this rule only currently applies to English football, Sky Sports report that The FA will apply to FIFA to make Toney’s punishment a worldwide sanction, thereby stopping the 27-year-old from moving on loan to circumvent the ban.

It is understood that the FA will formally apply to FIFA to endorse Toney’s punishment universally, although they could also raise the matter if a loan or sale was made, because they would have to require The FA to hand over a player’s registration.

FIFA’s standard procedure would be to review the matter, but there is no prior example of them refusing to enforce a ban of this magnitude across the world.

An independent disciplinary commission imposed an eight-month suspension on the Brentford player earlier this week, and issued him with a £50,000 fine.

Toney will take no part in football activity until January 16, 2024, and he cannot resume training with the Bees until September, missing out on the club’s pre-season.

The bets were placed over a four-year period between February 2017 and January 2021, when he was on loan at Scunthorpe United, and during spells at Wigan Athletic, Peterborough United, and Brentford, who he joined in August 2020.