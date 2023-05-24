Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 24, 2023 – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “shocked” at the response to their car chase claims, according to a new report.

Harry and Meghan claimed they were involved in a “near-catastrophic” two-hour paparazzi chase in New York City earlier this month when they were returning from the Women of Vision Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, where Meghan was honored by Gloria Steinem for her advocacy, along with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland.

“It started off with 12 paparazzi, then ended up with four chasing [Meghan, Harry and Doria]. Their security tried their best to lose [photographers].” their publicist said

The incident drew many comparisons to the paparazzi car chase that led to Princess Diana being killed in a crash in a Paris tunnel.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received plenty of backlash in response to their car chase allegations, with many claiming they want sympathy and that they are liars. However, they said the criticisms will not stop them from talking about it.

“They insist their account of the car chase was absolutely not exaggerated, and for people to say otherwise is so hurtful and out of line,” Us Weekly magazine says a source told them.

“As far as staying out of sight and being scared to show their faces, that’s not going to happen,” the source told the outlet. “[This has] just strengthened their resolve to keep standing up for themselves and speaking out when they feel wronged.”

The couple’s representative also shut down reports that the crash was exaggerated for publicity.

“Respectfully, considering the duke’s family history, one would have to think nothing of the couple or anybody associated with them to believe this was any sort of PR stunt,” publicist Ashley Hansen said,, referencing Princess Diana’s fatal car crash with paparazzi in 1997. “Quite frankly, I think that’s abhorrent.”

Harry, who was 12 years old when his mother died, has been vocal about his feelings toward the paparazzi, and has previously said that he mourns his mother “every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash.”