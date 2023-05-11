Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday May 11, 2023 – Superstar footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother has denied claims of relationship problems between her son and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

Spanish and Portuguese media last month, alleged the striker was ‘fed up’ with the Spanish model and influencer and they could be on the verge of splitting up.

Georgina, 29, responded by denying a rift with her partner-of-seven-years, writing in a social media post: ‘The jealous one invents a rumour, the gossipy one spreads it and the idiot believes it.’

Days later Cristiano, 38, posted a romantic snap on his Instagram showing him kissing the stunning brunette as they shared a meal and a drink and writing: ‘Cheers to love.’

Dolores Aveiro, 68, has now dismissed any suggestion the footballer’s relationship with Georgina was on the rocks, branding the claims ‘lies’ as she attended a shop opening in her native Madeira.

She told press covering the event she had been invited to in the island capital Funchal: ‘It’s all lies.

‘Every couple argues, but what’s been written is a lie.’