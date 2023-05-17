Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 17, 2023 – Italy and Juventus legend, Leonardo Bonucci has announced he will retire from football at the end of next season following an 18-year career.

The 36-year-old defender has enjoyed a glittering career laden with trophies and has become an Italy and Juventus legend.

Bonucci, will be hoping to lift the Europa League with Juventus this season before preparing to embark on his final campaign in professional football.

Speaking in an interview series with the club’s YouTube channel to mark his 500th Juventus appearance, Bonucci explains he will walk away from football in 2024.

After discussing the impact of former goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, Bonucci states his intentions to quit football following an outstanding career representing Juventus.

‘When I stop playing next year, it will be the end of a defensive era, a way of defending Italian style’ said Bonucci.

‘It’s a source of pride to be up there with the greatest. I hope lots of future defenders just as we had Baresi, Maldini, Nesta, Cannavaro, will see us four as idols.

‘It would mean we have achieved a lot and given the game a lot,’ he added.

Bonucci made his Juventus debut in 2010 after being thrust into the starting line-up for a Europa League game against Irish outfit Shamrock Rovers.

He has since gone on to make 500 appearances for the Italian giants with his latest outing coming as a substitute in a recent draw with Sevilla.

The defender has formed one-part of a legendary Italy and Juventus defence alongside centre-back partner Giorgio Chiellini who left Juventus last year to see out his remaining playing days in the MLS.

Bonucci has become an Italian top-flight champion with Juventus eight times and has lifted four Italian Cups and five Super Cups with the club during a hugely successful spell.