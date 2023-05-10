Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 10, 2023 – Italian Big Brother star Monica Sirianni has died after collapsing in a bar on a night out.

Reports say the 37-year-old suddenly fell ill on Friday May 5, during a night out with friends in Sauveria Mannelli, a town in Italy’s Catanzaro province.

Ms. Sirianni was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The former TV star appeared on the 12th season of the Italian version of the reality show, which aired between 2011 and 2012.

Ms Sirianni had only been in Catanzaro for a few days when she collapsed. Friends immediately raised the alarm after which paramedics rushed to the scene, and efforts made to revive her, were to no avail.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of her sudden illness and death, with no information yet being released to the public, although third-party involvement has been ruled out.

It is understood that doctors have not ruled out the cause being a heart attack.

According to Gazzetta del Sud, her body will be repatriated to her parents in Sydney, Australia once the investigation is complete.

Ms. Sirianni was a popular figure during her spell in the Big Brother house, which she entered when she was just 25 years old. However, she was evicted after around a month, with a contestant named Sabrina Mbarek going on to win the series. Sirianni later put her television career behind her, and went on to teach English.