Saturday, May 27, 2023 – Prominent Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has urged former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to take over the Opposition role from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who is now in his sunset years.

In a social media post on Saturday, Ahmednasir who is a Kenya Kwanza Alliance apologist said Kalonzo should take over from Raila Odinga and vie for the presidency in 2027.

“I think Hon Kalonzo Musyoka is a worthy successor to Hon Raila as Azimio’s leader and torch bearer for 2027 and beyond,” the lawyer said.

Ahmednasir also attacked Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua, saying he is often shocked to see her positioning herself to succeed Raila.

“I was always dismayed by the false pretenses and reckless postures by Hon Martha Karua that she is Azimio’s leader-in-waiting!”

On Friday, the Wiper party leader organised a thanksgiving prayer meeting with leaders from three Ukambani counties and other top Azimio leaders at his expansive Yatta farm.

The Yatta farm meeting was the first organised by Kalonzo since the last general elections.

All Ukambani MPs, and MCAs from Kitui, Machakos, and Makueni met at the farm.

