Friday, May 19, 2023 – Things will never be the same again at Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) after President William Ruto fired Public Health Principal Secretary Dr. Josephine Mburu and the entire KEMSA board over the Sh3.7 billion mosquito net scandal.

Yesterday, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha read the Riot Act to KEMSA staff and ordered those working from home to report to work on Friday (today) or else they will see fire.

Speaking during a press briefing at the KEMSA headquarters, the health CS issued a stern warning to corrupt individuals at the institution, adding that she will stop at nothing in fighting corruption cartels.

“We have individuals who taint the image of this institution, I will not stop at anything, even if it means sending home a whole department am ready to deal with it,” she confirmed.

Nakhumicha accused the KEMSA management of allowing over 200 employees to work from home since 2021 for organizational restructuring.

The Health CS noted that KEMSA had confronted so many issues and the major one was the mismanagement of staff.

She called on the acting KEMSA CEO Dr Andrew Mulwa to recall employees working from home to report to work on Friday at 8.00 am.

At the same time, she directed the board chairperson Irungu Nyakera to clearly communicate to the workers what is expected of them and guide them accordingly.

“It is irresponsible to have paid over 200 workers for two years when they were sitting at home, in the name of the pandemic, yet we work from offices nowadays,” she added.

She urged the human resource department to exercise its duties diligently in monitoring employees’ performance in ensuring service delivery.

At the same time, the CS insisted that KEMSA must be clean and that the Ministry of Health was going to weed out all the cartels in the institution.

Nakhumicha also assured KEMSA staff that she was ready to work with them in ensuring better service to the people of Kenya.

“Should you see, should you smell something that smells like corruption, please come and let me know, I will name and shame whoever that will be brought to my attention,” she concluded.

