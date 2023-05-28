Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 28, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has defended his criticism of President William Ruto’s regime, saying he is not pushing for his selfish interests.

In a statement poking holes in the controversial Finance Bill 2023, Raila said he is not the one hard-hit by the additional taxes the current regime intends to impose on some items but poor Kenyans who cannot afford a meal a day.

“The issues I have been canvassing alongside all Azimio Party leaders are not about me or any of my co-principals,” Raila said

Among the issues Raila has been vocal about is the instability of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the additional taxes President William Ruto wants to leverage to turn around the economy.

Raila said the instability of the IEBC presents a danger to the current and future stability of the nation and the growth of democracy.

He said a situation where all IEBC commissioners are required to agree with whatever the chairman says or does is a serious danger to future elections.

“In leading the calls for a transparent and inclusive reform to the IEBC, I am acting for posterity, in the best interest of the nation,” he said.

On claims the government has been making tribal appointments, Raila said he is speaking for those families in Kenya where children or parents are failing to get jobs because they are from the ‘wrong tribe’.

He said even the 3 percent Housing Fund levy would not affect him nor his fellow Azimio leaders as they are all not employed.

The former premier concluded by urging Ruto to listen to opposition grievances or face a revolution to oust him from power.

The Kenyan DAILY POST