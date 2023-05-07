Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 7, 2023 – Citizen TV anchor Lillian Muli has left Netizens talking after posting a photo flaunting her body in a gym suit.

According to rumour mill, the mother of two went under the knife to get her sexy body back.

If you are keen enough, you must have noticed that she had added a lot of weight.

She had chubby cheeks and her curves had been covered by layers of fat.

Her sudden weight loss has left Netizens talking.

Check out her latest photo and comments from Netizens.

