Tuesday May 9, 2023 – Franky Venegas, known to many as one of the viral Island Boys twins, was arrested by the police for alleged domestic battery.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ revealed that Venegas’ girlfriend told the police that they got into an argument on Saturday, May 6, at the pool area of their Airbnb in Pompano Beach after she threatened to break up with him due to his “physical abusive behavior.”

He reportedly got upset and slapped her across the face and pushed her into the shallow part of the pool, causing her to hit her chin on the concrete floor below.

The police saw bruises on her chin, as well as on her legs and arms when they spoke to her at a nearby hospital.

Police said they then went to the Airbnb and arrested Venegas for domestic battery.

The singer has already told his fans that he has gotten out by posting a pretty enthusiastic video outside the jail.