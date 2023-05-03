Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 3, 2023 – President William Ruto has continued to reward his Kalenjin tribesmen with senior positions in his government, even as Kenyans continue to struggle with the high cost of living and unemployment.

On Wednesday, the Head of state nominated former Bomet County Governor Isaac Kiprono Ruto to represent the public as a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC)

Ruto also nominated Caroline Nzilani Ajuoga as a member of the JSC.

The two will not be vetted by the National Assembly before they are appointed officially.

The appointment of Ruto to the JSC comes a day after the President also appointed another Kalenjin as the Managing Director of Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC)

On Tuesday, Ruto appointed James Siror as KPLC MD

Many Kenyans have protested the appointments, accusing Ruto of tribalism.

Mt Kenya region, which voted for Ruto to the last man, has accused the President of shortchanging them despite assisting him thrash opposition leader Raila Odinga during the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

Mt Kenya residents on Wednesday urged Ruto to honor his promises or see dust during the 2027 presidential election.

The residents also accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of sleeping on his job of ensuring Mt Kenya people are appointed to the government.

