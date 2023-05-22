Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 22, 2023 – Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has advised President William Ruto to tread carefully with the KEMSA scandal which has seen him fire some government officials.

Taking to his Twitter, Ahmednasir warned Ruto not to cover up the scandal or sacrifice a few government officials.

He asked the Head of State to follow due process and allow the police to do their work and not interfere with their investigations.

“Mr. President Williams Ruto, this is your first test in the fight against corruption: 1. No cover-up. 2. No sacred cows. 3. Allow the police to do their work. 4. Follow due process. 5. We are all equal before the law,” he stated.

Ruto disbanded the entire KEMSA board and terminated the appointment of Dr. Josephine Mburu as the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Public Health & Professional Standards last Monday following a tendering scandal for mosquito nets from Global Fund.

In their place, he appointed Irungu Nyakera as the chairperson of the KEMSA board while Health CS Susan Nakhumicha named Hezbon Oyieko Omollo, Bernard Kipkirui Bett, Dr. Jane Masiga, and Jane Nyagaturi Mbatia were named as new KEMSA board members.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.