Thursday, May 11, 2023 – A popular Azimio blogger has made a shocking allegation about President Ruto’s sudden weight loss.

Taking to her Twitter account, Karen Wanjiku alleged that Ruto is suffering from a terminal illness, specifically blood cancer, which affects blood cells.

She further disputed claims that Ruto is losing weight because of the immense pressure that comes with running a country.

“President William Ruto doesn’t drink, smoke or do cocaine because of his blood cancer situation. Any other explanation is pure BS and politics. For that reason, pray for Zakayo to finish his 1st term only. Zingine tuachie Mungu,” she tweeted.

Ruto’s sudden weight loss has been a topic of discussion on social media after he was spotted in several public events looking frail, with many speculating about his current state of health.

