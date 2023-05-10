Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 10, 2023 – Self-acclaimed life coach and relationship expert, Solomon Buchi, has asked if women who say they don’t wear bras, really feel uncomfortable with the underwear or they are ‘selling their market.’

“Some women say that they don’t wear bras because it’s uncomfortable, but some of these women wear tight waist trainers that leave them gasping for air. They wear dresses with uncomfortable corset,” he wrote.

So, is not wearing bras really about it being uncomfortable or you wanting to be indecent by leaving your boobs bare, with your nipple print visible, because you’re selling your market? The intellectual dishonest is quite clear.

I do not dismiss that some women genuinely find bras uncomfortable, however, any woman who believes in decency will find an alternative. Boob tapes or explore other bra types. Just cover your boobs and your nipples, it is a private part.

Again, a woman who really want to be immodest will always find reasons to be. And a woman who wants to be modest will also find reasons to uphold decency.

All of a sudden our generation is the generation that is encountering all the discomfort the older generation didn’t encounter? How did much older women survive in their time? They wore bras. If not, I’m sure they never flaunted nipples.

The main thing here is lack of shame in this generation. It’s tacky and really tasteless to move around braless, with your boobs almost out and visible nipples.

One day, children will wake up and say they can’t wear clothes again, because it’s uncomfortable, and they’d rather go to school naked. When you challenge them, they’ll scream mental health. It’s a mad generation, and I’m genuinely concerned that Christians are conforming.”