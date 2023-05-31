Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 31, 2023 – Controversial blogger Aoko Otieno has taken to Twitter to express her frustration with Interior Permanent Secretary Raymond Amollo.

She claims that the powerful Interior PS is among the senior government officials who are frustrating pro-Government bloggers by denying them funding.

She further claims that the PS sees no need of having bloggers to defend the Government, the reason Kenya Kwanza Government is facing harsh criticism on social media.

Aoko went ahead to expose the randy behaviors of the Interior CS by claiming that when Ruto toured Kisii in March this year, he was busy having sex with a youth fund leader in a hotel instead of attending to his official duties.

Word has it that Faith Norah Lukosi is the youth fund leader who was warming Omollo’s bed in Kisii as claimed by Aoko Otieno.

She is the director of the Youth Enterprise Development Fund.

See her photos below.

