Monday, 22 May 2023 – A juicy scoop on Daily Nation indicates that a powerful cabinet secretary in Ruto’s Government is misusing taxpayer’s money.

He reportedly flies to foreign countries with a huge delegation that includes slay queens.

He is also said to be getting preferential treatment after the powers that be allowed him to fly on a private jet to some of the trips.

Word has it that the CS in question is Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.