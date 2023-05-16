Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 16, 2023 – Murang’a county gubernatorial loser, Irungu Nyakera, has vowed to clean Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA ) after President William Ruto appointed him the board chairman on Monday.

The President appointed Nyakera after he sent packing KEMSA CEO Terry Ramadhani, and the entire board over the Sh 3.7 billion mosquito nets scandal.

While thanking the head of state for the appointment, Nyakera vowed to free the state-owned agency from runaway corruption.

“Today I woke up to a new role as the Chairperson of Kenya Medical Supplies Authority. The agency has been riddled with graft for the last few years and I thank His Excellency the President @WilliamsRuto for believing in me to deliver KEMSA from the mess. We will clean the mess, I can assure Kenyans. It certainly won’t be easy, so help me God,” Nyakera stated.

Cabinet Secretary for Health Susan Nakhumicha appointed Hezborn Oyieko Omollo, Bernard Kipkirui Better, Jane Masiga, and Jane Nyagaturi Mbatia as the new board members for KEMSA.

The CS further appointed Dr. Andrew Mutava Mulwa as acting CEO of KEMSA.

