Wednesday May 17, 2023 – An unidentified man entered US National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan’s Washington, D.C., home in late April, prompting a Secret Service investigation, according to the agency spokesperson.

Sullivan, like most high-profile executive branch members, has a around-the-clock Secret Service detail that protects his Washington, D.C. residence.

According to the Washington Post which first published the story, the intruder was intoxicated and didn’t know exactly where he was, and it appears that he didn’t know he was in the home of the national security adviser.

The man entered Mr Sullivan’s Washington home around 3am in April.

Sullivan reportedly confronted the individual and told him to leave, then went outside to alert the Secret Service agents who protect him.

“Secret Service is examining a security incident that took place at a protectee site,” Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service’s director of communications, said in a statement on Tuesday, May 16.

“While the protectee was unharmed, we are taking this matter seriously and have opened a comprehensive mission assurance investigation to review all facets of what occurred.”

“Any deviation from our protective protocols is unacceptable and if discovered, personnel will be held accountable. Modifications to the protective posture have also been made to ensure additional security layers are in place as we conduct this comprehensive review.”