Tuesday, May 9, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki arrived in Malindi on Tuesday to supervise the resumptions of the exhumation of bodies that was suspended last week because of bad weather and termed the cult deaths as a highly organized crime.

Kindi said he is afraid there are many graves in the expansive forest.

He further said that digging out of the graves may take longer than initially expected.

“The damage is quite significant, 20 mass graves are currently being opened. The process is far from over,” he told the press.

Police believe most of the bodies belong to followers of controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie, who is accused of ordering them to starve to death “to meet Jesus.”

While starvation appears to be the main cause of death, some of the victims – including children – were strangled, beaten, or suffocated.

Some of the corpses had their organs removed, with police alleging that the suspects were engaged in the forced harvesting of body parts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.