Wednesday May 17, 2023 – Inter Milan will play in this year’s Champions League final after Lautaro Martínez’s second-half goal ended the challenge of fierce city rival AC Milan.

Inter’s 1-0 victory in the Tuesday, May 16 second-leg semifinal at the San Siro stadium secured a 3-0 aggregate win for Inter and a place in the final on June 10 against either Manchester City or Real Madrid.

A 74th-minute goal from Martinez settled this game, but the damage was done for AC Milan in the first leg.

This is not the first time Inter will appear in the final or win the trophy.

Famed coach Helenio Herrera guided Inter to back-to-back European Cup wins in 1964 and 1965.

Inter Milan are now into their first Champions League final since 2010, when they had to wait 45 years before Jose Mourinho led the team to the European Cup title.