Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 26 May 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki visited the home of controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie on Thursday, even as the second phase of autopsies on 129 bodies retrieved from Shakahola Forest kicked off.

He lived in a grass-thatched house.

Kindiki was pictured standing next to a white chair inside the house that was in a dilapidated condition.

He revealed that Mackenzie had constructed dams for irrigation and was growing various food crops despite radicalising his followers to starve to death.

Kindiki said the search and rescue efforts at Shakahola Forest will continue uninterrupted.

The Government will construct security roads to enable the ground troops to comb the expansive forest and combine forces with the team conducting aerial surveillance to ensure any person still holed up in the thickets is rescued.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.