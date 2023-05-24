Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 24 May 2023 – Hundreds of Kenyans have lost millions of shillings after being lured by popular Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh to invest their money in a land scam.

A local real estate company called Lesedi Developers hired Samidoh as a brand ambassador to convince buyers to invest their money.

The company has since been shut down and disappeared with millions of shillings belonging to innocent Kenyans.

According to a disgruntled Kenyan who wrote to Robert Alai, she bought three pieces of land from the company with her husband, and up to date, they have never received their title deeds.

The company keeps taking them around in circles and when they visited their main office two months ago, they found it had been shut down.

They were directed to another office but no one attended to them.

Read Alai’s post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.