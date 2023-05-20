Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday May 20, 2023 – The lady who was accused of damaging her lover’s car and TV over cheating allegations, has broken her silence after being charged in court.

Imelda Mwendwa Kigunda was charged before Kibera Principal Magistrate, Renee Kitagwa on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, where she denied all the charges.

The magistrate directed that the accused person be released on Sh100,000 bond or an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

She directed that the case proceeds on May 31, for pre-trials and further directions.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday May 18, Imelda claimed she has never been married to or had any intimate relationship with the complainant, Vincent Alata.

“In the fullness of time and with context, I will clear my name in court. I do not aspire to prosecute or defend my case in public. In the fullness of time, the truth will vindicate me,” she added.

Meanwhile, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, offered to help Imelda.

“Fellow men, you can’t punish a woman you have been chewing for breaking things when she finds you chewing another woman.” he said in a Facebook post.