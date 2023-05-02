Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday May 2, 2023 – Sophia Momodu took to Instagram to share photos of herself rocking a see-through illusion dress.

The businesswoman who shares a daughter with singer Davido put her curves on display in the form-fitting dress with a thigh-high slit.

The dress gave the illusion of a pant and bra on display.

“In my selfish girl era and I love it for me,” she captioned the photos.

See below.