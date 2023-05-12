Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday May 12, 2023 – Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, issued a threat shortly after the superstar singer shared tweets which social media users passed off as his response to her posts about women being financially bullied by men.

Davido shared a screenshot of him doing his “unavailable” dance, while adding that he’s got no time for “wahala”.

The singer also pleaded with the recipient of his tweet not to be angry.

Shortly after the tweets went viral, Sophia Momodu took to her Snapchat account to share a video of two women talking about not “giving a fuck”, adding that she will set it all on fire if the person the Snap is addressed to continues “capping”.