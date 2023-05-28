Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday May 27, 2023 – Canadian singer, Celine Dion has cancelled her Courage world tour as she continues to battle with a neurological disorder.

The singer, 55, had previously postponed her planned shows after publicly sharing in December she’d been diagnosed with the disorder known as Stiff Person Syndrome.

Celine took to Instagram on Friday May 26, to announce that she has canceled her world tour, adding she’s ‘working really hard to build back her strength.’

Posting an image of her cancelled tour dates, she said: ‘It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour.

‘I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%.

‘It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again.

‘I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!’

Celine also shared an image of the full list of tour dates that had been cancelled, including shows in France, Belgium, Denmark, Poland and the UK, and a statement announcing the news.

The statement added: ‘We do have every hope that someday soon, Celine will be ablet to come to all of these cities in Europe to perform for her amazing fans, but that time simply is not now.’

After Celine posted the sad news, her page was flooded with messages of support from her fans, who urged her to take all the time she needed for the sake of her health.

One wrote: ‘We love you Celine, take good care of yourself, your health is the most important and precious thing. We are praying for your healing.’

Another added: ‘We miss you! We keep our faith in your recovery,’ while a third posted: ‘We just need you to take good care of yourself. Your health is the only thing that matters.’

One added: ‘You have never disappointed us. You had worked so many years to give us great moments and beautiful songs! Is just a matter of time to see you back on stage, and we’re waiting for that with all the patience you need to get well… praying for your recovering!’

In December, the Because You Loved Me singer revealed that she was diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome.

The condition, which affects one in a million people and w causes her muscles to tense uncontrollably ultimately leaves sufferers as ‘human statues’ as it progressively locks the body into rigid positions, leaving sufferers unable to walk or talk.

While there is no cure for SPS, there are treatments that slow down the progression and Celine revealed she is doing all she can to minimise symptoms.