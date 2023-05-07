Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday May 7, 2023 – Lionel Messi has apologised after making an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia that got him suspended by Paris Saint-Germain for two weeks.

Messi is said to have traveled after PSG’s home defeat by Lorient on Sunday without the club’s permission.

Sources said that PSG boss Christophe Galtier told his team they would be given Monday and Tuesday off if they beat Lorient on Sunday, but defeat would result in the team being called in for training on Monday. PSG lost the match 3-1.

Messi said in a video posted to his Instagram story on Friday that he thought he could go on the trip as he had been afforded that time off in “previous weeks.”

“I wanted to make this video because of what is happening,” the World Cup-winning captain said. “First of all, obviously I apologise to my teammates and the club. I honestly thought that we were going to have free time after the game as it had been happening in the previous weeks.

“I had organised this trip to [Saudi] Arabia that I had previously canceled and I couldn’t [this time around]. I repeat, I apologise for what I did and I’m waiting for what the club decides.”

PSG boss Galtier said in a news conference on Friday that he had “nothing to do” with the suspension of Messi and that the board informed him of the decision at the start of the week.

The 35-year-old, who has a role as a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia, is expected to miss matches against Troyes on Sunday and AC Ajaccio on 13 May 13.