Friday May 26, 2023 – After six continuous seasons in Europe’s premier competition, Liverpool will play in the Europa League in the 2023/24 season as Man United’s decisive 4-1 win over Chelsea on Thursday night, May 25, put an end to the Red’s slim chance of finishing in the top four.

Liverpool star player Mohamed Salah, has now taken to social media to express his disappointment and apologize to the fans for missing out on the showpiece.

“We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed,” the Liverpool star posted.

“We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum.” His raw sentiment highlighted the team’s shared disappointment in the season’s outcome.

