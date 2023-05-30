Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 30, 2023 – Super agent, Jorge Mendes has opened up on his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming they are still ‘close’ despite severing a 20 year old working relationship last year.

Ronaldo split from his long-serving agent after a disagreement over his bombshell Piers Morgan interview – which led to his bitter Manchester United exit.

Ronaldo who has been with Mendes since 2003, fell out with Mendes after demanding the super agent secure him a deal with Bayern Munich or Chelsea last summer.

As Mendes failed to deliver a deal with either club, Ronaldo ended up signing for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr – and ended his association with Mendes.

However, Mendes is adamant that he and Ronaldo are still close. He told reporters: ‘Our personal relationship continues to be close, a great personal relationship’.

Mendes went on to praise Ronaldo, claiming he is the best footballer to grace the planet.

‘How do I see this phase of his life? Cristiano will always be in my heart. he said

‘He is a special player and a special person for me. If I, a few years ago, thought that I could have a player with half the value of Cristiano, I would sign for less! And all of us Portuguese should be proud to have had and still have a player like him.

‘I’ve always said it and I’ll say it all my life: he was and is the best player in the entire history of world football! I don’t have the slightest doubt, even compared to others.’

‘You have to see what he managed to do. Football is goals! There’s a lot of strength there and a lot of work too.

‘He’s an example for young people and he’s done everything a great professional would have to do… because he’s the best of them all! But it is also true that he was a virtuous player when he was young: you were talking about Ronaldinho Gaucho and Messi, but when he was young, Cristiano was also virtuous!

‘And strong in the ‘one on one’, and explosive! Cristiano has turned into a machine! Many people never really thought about that growth process that led him, in fact, to be the best in history. And for me, he will always be the best in history.’

After Ronaldo sacked Mendes,, Ronaldo’s personal manager and close friend Ricky Regufe ultimately brokered his £175m-a-year move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo got off to a flying start at the club but missed out on the Saudi Pro League title after his side drew 1-1 against Al Ettifaq.

As a result, Al Ittihad were crowned the Saudi Arabian champions following their 3-0 success away to Al Feiha.

However, Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in 16 league games for Al Nassr and is the fifth highest scorer in the division this season even though he joined midway through the season.