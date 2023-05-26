Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, May 26, 2023 – Siaya County Deputy Governor William Oduol has affirmed that he remains a loyal member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, despite the ongoing disagreement with Governor James Orengo.

During an interview with Citizen TV on Friday, Oduol refuted claims that he is being manipulated by the Kenya Kwanza government, emphasizing that Raila Odinga remains his party leader.

“I am a dedicated member of the Orange Democratic Movement, and I have not switched sides,” Oduol said.

Oduol also acknowledged that there are individuals from Siaya County and Luo Nyanza, who have openly joined Kenya Kwanza, but he asserted that he is not among them.

The Deputy Governor also maintained that he will continue fighting corruption in Siaya County and will not resign as some ODM officials have been requesting him.

“As long as I stand with the people and the truth, I am content and prepared for the consequences,” Oduol stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST