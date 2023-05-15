Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 15, 2023 – A Twitter user has said that she has no regret over spending her university days having sex and smoking weed.

@Ehienabs further claimed that many people are burned out because they have been working hard for almost 15 years even though they are just 30.

She wrote;

“I am so glad I spent my university smoking weed, having sex and not applying myself. Because that’s why some of you are burned out. You’ve been working hard since your uni days. You’re just 30, yet you’ve been working hard for almost 15yrs. Damn. Couldn’t be me though.”