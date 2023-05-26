Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday May 26, 2023 – American singer, Britney Spears has broken her silence after her mother Lynne Spears paid a visit to the singer’s home for the first time in three years.

Taking to Instagram on Friday morning, May 26, the “Gimme More” hitmaker addressed her estranged mother’s visit, saying the pair talked it out and “were able to try to make things right.”

“My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time,” Britney wrote alongside a throwback snap of herself as a child.

“With family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!I love you so much !!!”

“Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!” the mom of two added.

The visit reportedly lasted about 30 minutes, and the singer’s husband, Sam Asghari, was also present.

After not speaking for a long time, Britney, 41, finally extended a public olive branch to Lynne, 68, in late 2022.

“After no coffee for years … Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I’m treated as an equal … let’s have coffee and talk about it !!!” she wrote on Instagram in December.

The post followed a bitter social media rant about Lynne just two months prior, after which the singer’s mom apologized via Instagram for all the pain Britney suffered during her 13-year conservatorship.