Monday May 8, 2023 – Football manager, Jose Mourinho has broken his silence amid reports of interest from Paris Saint-Germain after reportedly rejecting Chelsea’s approach.

PSG are reportedly looking for a new manager after current manager Christophe Galtier failed to impress in the UEFA champions league and reports in France, contact has been made with Mourinho’s agent, Jorges Mendes.

Reports also emerged last week that Chelsea failed in an approach to sign Mourinho after sacking Graham Potter, with the Portuguese not interested in a third spell at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho still has one year remaining on his contract with Roma, but has opened the door to an exit this summer.

“I don’t talk to friends, comrades, journalists,” Mourinho replied when asked about his future on Monday, May 8.

“If a few months ago our CEO [Pietro] Berardi said he was sure I would stay, that is his interpretation. If this time Mr. Zazzaroni [a journalist] said what he said is an interpretation of him, I’m not talking to anyone.

“The situation is clear, from a contractual point of view I still have one year on my contract. Football is football, sometimes contracts aren’t the most important thing. “All good, all calm, the next one is always the most important game.”

Walter Sabatini, former Roma sporting director, believes there is every chance Mourinho stays with the club.

He told Sky Sport:

“Those who have hired Mourinho know perfectly his behavior. However, it is difficult to say that he wants to leave.

“For now, however, he is achieving results. Of course, it will depend on how the season ends, but Roma have the chance of reaching the final of the Europa League.

“Mourinho has done a great job. Let’s not forget the injuries.”