Tuesday May 9, 2023 – Disc jockey, Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, has said she is not yet ready for motherhood.

The billionaire daughter, who is engaged to her British boyfriend, Ryan Taylor, stated this on Tuesday, May.

She shared a photo of herself carrying a child and said

“I love kids but deffoooo not ready for my own yet,” she said.