Monday May 22, 2023 – Architect, Bianca Censori has finally confirmed her marriage to rapper and fashion designer Kanye West in a new video.

An upcoming artiste known as Gratefulboy Nue captured Bianca, 28, over the weekend as she was out shopping for a pair of “shorts.”

Censori was seated in the hat section of a high-end retailer when the user @gratefulboynuee began recording.

“You’re sexy, my name Nue,” he told Bianca, who smiled and replied: “Thank you, nice to meet you.”

He asked: “You from LA?” to which she responded: “Yes.”

“Okay, I just moved out here,” Nue replied.

“Where are you from?” Bianca asked, and the user explained: “Chicago.”

“Nice!” Kanye’s wife responded.

“You got good eye contact,” Nue complimented, and Bianca laughed into the camera.

“Are you just shopping around?” she asked, but her phone started ringing.

“Yeah, you?” he asked, to which she replied: “Yeah same there was just a pair of shorts I wanted to see.”

“Can I get your number?” Nue asked, to which Bianca responded: “I’m married!”

The artiste then said: “Damn,” before ending the clip.

Fans were astonished by Kanye’s wife’s kind demeanor in the clip, with many complimenting her behavior toward the stranger.

“She’s so cute,” one gushed, while a second wrote: “She looks so different so up close, she has a sweet personality, not stuck up at all.”

“I think she’s adorable and I’m happy for her and Ye,” a fourth commented.

According to reports, Censori and Kanye tied the knots in January this year. She is the architectural designer for Kanye West’s company Yeezy.