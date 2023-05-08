Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 8, 2023 – Controversial televangelist, Ezekiel Odero’s lawyers now want anyone with evidence against him to come forth.

Speaking on Monday, the lawyers said anyone with evidence of mass killing and indoctrination of his followers as alleged by the state should take it to any media station or report it to any police station.

The lawyers (Danstan Omari and Cliff Ombeta) said there is no accuser in the case and the police are on a wild goose chase.

“Ezekiel ametutuma akatuambia wewe kama ni mtu ambaye una ushahidi nenda kwenye chombo chochote cha habari ukatangaze,” Omari said.

Ombeta said “Nobody has come to say Ezekiel has killed or radicalised them. Nobody has come to say he has laundered money for them.”

The two lawyers said they believe in the Kenyan justice system, adding that the courts will vindicate Pastor Ezekiel.

Omari said the media should stop tarnishing their client’s name.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero was released on Sh3 million bond or Sh1.5 million cash bail on Thursday.

The prosecution had applied to detain Odero for 30 days, citing fresh affidavits in a case involving mass deaths.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.