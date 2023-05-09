Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 9, 2023 – Reality TV star, Leo Da Silva, is of the opinion that a relationship might pack up if one partner who has never traveled abroad does.

He wrote;

‘If you’re dating someone that has never travelled abroad and they eventually do, there’s every possibility your relationship is over immediately they do.”

What do you think?