Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday May 23, 2023 – A Twitter user is of the opinion that any man that is in a relationship with a woman who shares twerk videos of herself on social media, is dating a fool and someone who is marketing her body online.

In a Twitter thread that has received mixed reactions, the social media user opined that men should be wary of such women because “kids tend to inherit the brain of their mothers.”

What do you think?

Is she right?

See what she posted