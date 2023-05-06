Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 6, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit out at his critics who have been criticising him for speaking the Kikuyu language in public forums.

Gachagua, who spoke in Nyandarua on Friday, pointed out that some ‘rich Nairobi people who haven’t endured suffering’ have been attacking him for using his mother tongue despite now being a national leader.

“They have been criticizing me for speaking in Kikuyu. They want me to speak in English, am I a white man?” he posed.

The second in command made it clear that he has no plans to stop using his mother tongue in public forums so as to appease his critics.

He noted that he is even ready to give up his seat if his choice of language ever becomes a problem.

“When I come to you people and avoid speaking Kikuyu, what else should I speak? If it comes to the point that if I speak Kikuyu I will lose this seat, it is okay so I can continue to speak my language,” he said.

He pointed out that he is a Kikuyu by birth and he is very proud of his language.

