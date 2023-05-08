Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 8, 2023 – Clergyman, Prophet Ribatti, has advised married women with cheating husbands to meet their side chics so they can give them tips on how to keep the men.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the clergyman opined that a “wise” woman would seek knowledge from the side chic instead of fighting her.

He stated that if the side chic is a Godfearing woman, she will tell the wife what she does to keep the cheating man’s by her side.

In his words,

‘Fighting your husband’s side chic is making him get a better one than the one you are fighting. Meet the side chic ‘what do you do to my husband that makes him succumb this way? Help me I am a fellow woman like you.’

‘Don’t allow me to suffer, my marriage wants to break” If she is a Godfearing woman, she will tell you ‘ your husband like make dem dey cut him fingernails, your husband like if e dey chop, dey touch him baldhead’, your husband like if e dey chop dey massage him belle” This thing might look funny but I am telling you the gospel truthof wisdom. No man of God will tell you this truth”

According to him, a woman with a cheating husband doesn’t protect her husband by nagging.

He opined that it is stupidity to pray when a situation with a side chic arises.

Watch a video of him speaking below