Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday May 27, 2023 – Journalist and publisher, Ogar Solomon, has advised men to tell their wives that ‘another wife is coming’ if they are not submissive.

“Dear Men, here’s nothing wrong in loving your woman with reckless abandon. It’s okay to be vulnerable around her as long as you have a good woman with you,” he said in a Facebook post on Friday, May 26.

“But stop being weak. Once a man is weak, there’s a very high tendency that his wife will become a feminist. No matter how much a woman has, her husband is the prize.

“Be strong. A strong man is an intelligent, industrious knowledgeable and loveable man. More like, knowing what he wants, standing on his words and providing for the family.

“If she can’t submit to you, tell her another wife is coming.”