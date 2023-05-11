Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday May 11, 2023 – A man identified as Justice Badu has told friends and family to bury him near his brother’s grave when he dies.

His brother died last year, according to a post he shared in March.

“Serious anytime I pass away/ die, take my corpse and bury me near my brother’s grave, sell anything that’s belonged to me and take me there.

That’s the best thing you will do for me as friends or brother.

Rest in jannatul Firdausi bro,” he said in a Facebook post on Thursday, May 11, 2023.