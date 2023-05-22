Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 22, 2023 – Idaho murders suspect, Bryan Kohberger is expected to appear in court today, May 22, for his arraignment and to enter a plea on first-degree murder charges.

Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing three women – Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 – and one man – Ethan Chapin, 20 – in the early morning of November 13, 2022, in their university home in Moscow, Idaho.

He was indicted last week by a grand jury on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

The 28-year-old graduate student is scheduled to appear in a Latah County courtroom for an arraignment hearing in front of District Judge John Judge. His alleged victims’ parents have vowed to attend.

If he enters a not guilty plea on Monday a proper trial date will then be set.

Two other female roommates in the house at the time of the killings were unharmed.

One of those women told investigators that at 4am she heard someone crying in one of the victim’s bedrooms. She then watched as a masked man, clad in black, walked past her and out of the house, according to a court document.

Those two witnesses will now only be heard from in the court if Kohberger enters a not guilty plea and the trial goes ahead.

In a recent interview with GMA, Goncalves’ father said despite the family’s heartbreak they would be present in court for the hearing and scrutinizing every shred of evidence.

‘I can’t wait to see the evidence… and then I’m gonna bring it. And he’s gonna realize that this… is the family that’s gonna make sure he doesn’t get away with it,’ Steve Goncalves said.

In another interview, he said he wants to make sure his daughter’s murderer is held accountable.

‘We’re gonna be there at every moment, analyzing every piece of data… to make sure that it is the right person and we hold them accountable,’ Steve Goncalves told NewsNation last week.

Goncalves’ mother, Kristi, said it was a ‘big thing’ for the family to go in ‘strong’ and ‘united.’

‘I have no idea what to expect, I have no idea what we’re going to hear… But I know that I’ve got my son, and my daughter will be there, and my sister, and my husband,’ Kristi added.

Kohberger was eventually arrested in Pennsylvania six weeks after the crime while he was visiting his family. He was then flown to Idaho to face charges.

He was working on a Ph.D. degree in criminal justice at Washington State University, about 10 miles from the University of Idaho campus.

Last week it was revealed that he broke into the apartment of a female colleague and then installed security cameras to spy on her when she asked for help.

The alleged incident took place months before the killings. Kohberger is suspected of breaking into the property and moving items around but not stealing anything – resulting in his colleague contacting him instead of the police.

The woman, who has not been identified, asked the suspected killer to come over to assist her, at which point he reportedly suggested she install a surveillance system in the property.

Authorities have said what may have motivated Kohberger but have said they are confident he was responsible for all four killings.

Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall issued a gag order on January 4 which prohibited investigators, law enforcement and attorneys from speaking to the media or public about the Moscow murders.