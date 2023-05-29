Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday May 29, 2023 – YBNL princess, Temmie Ovwasa, says she will rather go to hell than be stuck in heaven with Christians.

In a recent interview with Big Brother star, Doyin, Temmie who is a Lesbian said Christians have been mean to her and that she will rather be stuck in hell than be in heaven with them.

“I do not think I am going to hell. I joke about it often because it gets on people’s nerve and I love it but I do not think I am going to hell.”

“I do not believe there is a pit of eternal damnation that I am going to.”

“And to be honest, if there is a pit of eternal damnation that I am going to, I will rather go there than be stuck with Christians because Christians are the meanest people I have met in my life” she said.

Watch a clip from her interview below